Colebrook Bosson Saunders are international designers, manufacturers and worldwide distributors of award-winning ergonomic products.

We believe passionately in design, focusing on creating products that integrate people with technology to increase user comfort, performance and efficiency to improve ergonomics in the workplace. Our work has seen us improve office ergonomics through developing a range of market leading monitor arms suitable for single or dual monitor use, including the award winning Flo and Wishbone monitor stands.

Combining these solutions with CPU holders and cable management systems creates a truly ergonomic workstation. As technology continues to develop we have also developed new solutions to meet new challenges, including the development of an iPad holder and tablet stand.