Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Colebrook Bosson Saunders
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Flo monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Office spaces & stores
    Flo monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Office spaces & stores
    Flo monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Office spaces & stores
    +1
    Flo monitor arm
    Wishbone monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Wishbone monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Wishbone monitor arm, Colebrook Bosson Saunders Colebrook Bosson Saunders Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Wishbone monitor arm

    Colebrook Bosson Saunders are international designers, manufacturers and worldwide distributors of award-winning ergonomic products.

    We believe passionately in design, focusing on creating products that integrate people with technology to increase user comfort, performance and efficiency to improve ergonomics in the workplace. Our work has seen us improve office ergonomics through developing a range of market leading monitor arms suitable for single or dual monitor use, including the award winning Flo and Wishbone monitor stands. 

    Combining these solutions with CPU holders and cable management systems creates a truly ergonomic workstation. As technology continues to develop we have also developed new solutions to meet new challenges, including the development of an iPad holder and tablet stand. 

    Services
    worldwide
    Service areas
    UK, Deutschland, and London
    Company awards
    red dot design award; Cradle to Cradle Silver Certification
    Address
    35 Union Street
    SE1 1SD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079404266 www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com

    Reviews

    Hassan Khan
    Amazing customer service; Karen was extremely helpful and made the purchasing process a breeze. The products, as always, are exceptional and with a 12-year warranty, there's almost nothing to worry about.
    about 1 year ago
    Lovedeep Jassad
    Great products (we have Jellyfish and Flo in our offices and all of our staff swear by them) and great people, with a great informative showroom. Would recommend to others!
    over 4 years ago
    Warren Ryley
    Extremely helpful and informative staff helped guide me through their extensive range of products to supply me with what best suited my needs and budget. Would highly recommend.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element