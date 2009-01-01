Your browser is out-of-date.

Martin Gallagher
Designers in Ireland
    • Cascade, Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Cascade
    Ardú, Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Dining roomTables
    Ardú
    'Meade' hall table, Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Dining roomTables
    'Meade' hall table
    Sideboard in Charcoal grey oak and grey birdseye maple, Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Sideboard in Charcoal grey oak and grey birdseye maple
    Console table in walnut with burr walnut drawer fronts. Mirror in burr walnut., Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Console table in walnut with burr walnut drawer fronts. Mirror in burr walnut.
    Yellow striped console table, Martin Gallagher Martin Gallagher Dining roomTables
    Yellow striped console table
    Martin Gallagher is a furniture designer maker from Sligo on the North West coast of Ireland. 

    Growing up on a small rural farm surrounded by dramatic limestone mountains, windswept beaches and the awe-inspiring ocean, he has always drawn inspiration from his environment.  His furniture is handmade using a combination of traditional techniques and modern technology to create distinctive contemporary pieces. Fusing together the basic elements of wood, glass, steel and decorative veneers, Martin’s emphasis on embracing modern materials and the use of colour give his work a fresh innovative aesthetic. 

    Martin works mainly to commission for private and corporate clients.  His bespoke range includes furniture such as dining tables, console tables, sideboards, bookcases/display units and boardroom tables made in solid wood or veneer.  Martin is also expanding his collection, a range of limited edition furniture for the more discerning client looking to make an individual statement. 

    Recent exhibitions of note include MASTERPIECE London, AD 20/21 Boston, SUPERDESIGN London, A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Design Cheltenham and numerous high profile exhibitions in Ireland.  Martin’s work has being purchased by clients all around the world, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Spain, UK and USA.

    Services
    Design and manufacture of contemporary bespoke furniture and limited edition furniture
    Service areas
    Ireland and UK & Global
    Company awards
    1st prize—Furniture category— RDS National Craft and Design competition 2013
    Address
    Ballintrillick
    Sligo Ireland
    United Kingdom
    +353-876146166 www.martingallagherfurniture.com
