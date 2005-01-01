Peter Cook has been photographing architecture and interior design in the UK and internationally since 1982. He has built a comprehensive portfolio of work of some of the world’s finest architects. Working in a high definition digital format and from a minimum brief, he aims to deliver strong images of his clients’ projects.

In 2005 Peter Cook was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Institute of British Architects. He enjoys working with new young architectural practices helping them to get their work published alongside the more well known.

His work is regularly published in UK and international magazines and books. Peter Cook works to commission and distributes work through View Pictures.