We started this company with the vision to blend practical puzzles with the aesthetics of a clean design. We believe that through providing innovative and customisable solutions to interior spaces, we will continue successfully challenging perceptions of standard furniture compositions.

All furniture pieces are inspired by burr puzzles. We see great potential for facilitating their principles for utilitarian purposes. All pieces are made of natural, ecological, and harmless materials and require absolutely not tools or fixtures for assembly. Highly customizable, our products can be assembled and disassembled multiple times, and some – in various alternative combinations!

Our goal was to turn a highly complicated geometrical equation into easy, practical and high-end design space solutions for our clients. This is how the unique assembly principles for our collections were born.