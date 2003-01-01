I am a professional freelance photographer based in London.

I specialise in architecture & interior subjects working closely with architects and design professionals across a variety of sectors to realise their specific needs and provide precise visual representations of their work.

My photographic practice combines a natural sensitivity with visual flair and a sophisticated appreciation of light and space.

After cutting my teeth as an assistant to established portrait and architectural photographers, I later studied at Westminster University graduating in 2003 with a BA honours in Photographic Arts.

My client base includes Hopkins, NORD, Conran Group, Land Securities, Ateliers Jean Nouvel and Sarah Wigglesworth. I contribute to publications such as Frame, Architecture Journal, Dezeen and The Sunday Times.

If you would like to know more about working with me, or would like to make enquiries concerning fees or copyright please don’t hesitate to contact the studio or send an email.