Tudor Catering Trailers is a family run business that has been established over 12 years located in Somerset. We specialise in custom catering designs. With our expert team we ensure a high quality build and give attention to detail giving the customer the satisfaction they desire.

Every mobile catering trailer is built to your specification and with our knowledge we work closely with you to make the most of the space that you have. If the catering trailer is an extension for your existing business or if your are starting from scratch we will guide you every step to make it an easy process from helping with insurance or arranging finance.

Catering trailers is just one area we deal in there are many alternatives for mobile catering such as Catering Van conversions, H Van conversions, Mobile pizza conversions, Airstream conversions, Bus conversions, Catering Huts, Shepherd Huts and caravans.

If you are not in the catering business then you may be considering a way to promote your business with a Hospitality Trailer. If you have an idea for a design we will try and make it a reality.

All our builds come complete with GAS Safe and NIC EIC certificates giving you peace of mind when trading. We have a wide range of catering equipment for every catering company which can be purchased through our online store.