Tudor Catering Trailers
Reviews (7)
    H Van Conversion, Tudor Catering Trailers
    H Van Conversion, Tudor Catering Trailers
    H Van Conversion, Tudor Catering Trailers
    H Van Conversion

    Tudor Catering Trailers is a family run business that has been established over 12 years located in Somerset. We specialise in custom catering designs. With our expert team we ensure a high quality build and give attention to detail giving the customer the satisfaction they desire.

    Every mobile catering trailer is built to your specification and with our knowledge we work closely with you to make the most of the space that you have. If the catering trailer is an extension for your existing business or if your are starting from scratch we will guide you every step to make it an easy process from helping with insurance or arranging finance. 

    Catering trailers is just one area we deal in there are many alternatives for mobile catering such as Catering Van conversions, H Van conversions, Mobile pizza conversions, Airstream conversions, Bus conversions, Catering Huts, Shepherd Huts and caravans.  

    If you are not in the catering business then you may be considering a way to promote your business with a Hospitality Trailer. If you have an idea for a design we will try and make it a reality. 

    All our builds come complete with GAS Safe and NIC EIC certificates giving you peace of mind when trading. We have a wide range of catering equipment for every catering company which can be purchased through our online store.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Unit 2, Creslands, Oldmixon Crescent
    BS24 9AX Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1934420033 www.tudortrailers.co.uk

    Reviews

    anna langley-poole
    We are super happy with the work done on our trailer. And even better, a year later we took it back for its gas certificate (and a few minor fixes) and were treated as warmly and efficiently as when we first went there for the major build. They are excellent, for big projects and small alike.
    4 months ago
    Max Roberts
    Couldn't be happier with the outcome of my trailer. Ashley was amazing keeping us updated every week with how our trailer was getting on. Couldn't recommend more.
    about 1 year ago
    Jenny Kirley
    Amazing experience using Tudor Trailers. Excellent customer service from start to finish and delighted with the end product. Went above and beyond and nothing was too much trouble. Thanks Ashley and your team!
    about 1 year ago
