Following a First class degree in Graphic Design specializing in Photography, Nadia trained as a freelance photographers assistant in London before setting up freelance herself.

With her interest in design, extensive professional experience , and specialist skills, be it in rendering Interiors, Gardens, Architecture or Food as graphic and illustrative images, Nadia shows creative flexibility and ingenuity in finding solutions to a clients requirements

Based in South West London, she enjoys commissions shooting both on location or in the studio, from Design agencies, corporate sector, as well as providing editorial images for national and international publications and book publishers. All images are supplied as high res digital files.

Her client list includes Balfour Beatty, Conran, Waitrose ,Marks and Spencer,Libertys, The National Trust, Highgrove,The Dorchester Hotel, Conde Nast ,Architectural Digest, Ebury Press, Sunday Telegraph, IPC Media, National Magazines.