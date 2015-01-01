An online store for all that is vintage and solid wood furniture. With a wide range of different pieces in as many different finishes from the traditional polished wood to the more esoteric sand blasted wood. We have set up a site to provide you with the one place to find that extra pieces of furniture to complete your interior look.

We have sourced some of the best solid wood furniture and vintage style furniture from the Far East all of which is combined with a taste of the West. Hence our name, East West at Home, to show that wonderful mix of East and West for your home.

With a dedicated courier who completes a two man delivery service anywhere in the mainland UK, at your convenience. This means your furniture is never going to go through a number of different warehouses before being delivered to you. Adrian, our courier, collects your order and then travels with it all the way to your home. With this we have a complete service to supply you with the very best of furniture for your home.