Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fauxlie Studios
Interior Designers & Decorators in Berlin
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • 'OUR process iis all about creating the perfect space for you. with beautiful, specially sourced vintage pieces, handcrafted furniture, lighting and art pieces and of course, creating an effortless and casual cool in all spaces, inspired by romance, nostalgia, grit, drama and abstacted emotions. our spaces are a feeling.'

    With a degree from the prestigious Limerick School OF Art & Design and background in fashion, Sarah has been working in the design world for almost 8 years in many forms - designing and running her own fashion label : 'Harlow&Harvey', founding and running audio visual label  'Not Your Girlfriend' as well as designing domestic interiors and commercial spaces under the Fauxlie Studios banner. 

    Please dont hesitate to use the contact form to give us brief details about your prospective project and vision and we would be happy to chat with you to see if we are a good match to work together to create something beautiful.

    we can be as involved with your project as you need - services include :

    space scouting 

    layout optimisation & redesign 

    complete interior design 

    conceptualisation 

    project management  

    sourcing furniture & decorative elements (vintage/new/theatrical/period) 

    hand crafting or commissioning furniture  

    hand crafting or commissioning art pieces 

    complete realisation of design

    We do it because we love it.  ITS A FEELING.

    Services
    • Design
    • sourcing
    • furniture
    • handcrafting or commissioning furniture / art pieces
    • domestic interiors
    • commercial interiors
    • product design
    • all projects considered :)
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Berlin
    Address
    Elbstrasse
    12045 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-15789478502 www.fauxliestudios.com

    Reviews

    Sebastian Dráb
    over 3 years ago
    Danilo Sierra
    I am extremely happy with how Sarah built my apartment kitchen, her ideas for my space, and how she turned my barren flat into a livable home and studio!
    over 3 years ago
      Add SEO element