'OUR process iis all about creating the perfect space for you. with beautiful, specially sourced vintage pieces, handcrafted furniture, lighting and art pieces and of course, creating an effortless and casual cool in all spaces, inspired by romance, nostalgia, grit, drama and abstacted emotions. our spaces are a feeling.'

With a degree from the prestigious Limerick School OF Art & Design and background in fashion, Sarah has been working in the design world for almost 8 years in many forms - designing and running her own fashion label : 'Harlow&Harvey', founding and running audio visual label 'Not Your Girlfriend' as well as designing domestic interiors and commercial spaces under the Fauxlie Studios banner.

Please dont hesitate to use the contact form to give us brief details about your prospective project and vision and we would be happy to chat with you to see if we are a good match to work together to create something beautiful.

we can be as involved with your project as you need - services include :

space scouting

layout optimisation & redesign

complete interior design

conceptualisation

project management

sourcing furniture & decorative elements (vintage/new/theatrical/period)

hand crafting or commissioning furniture

hand crafting or commissioning art pieces

complete realisation of design

We do it because we love it. ITS A FEELING.