Papilio
Kitchen Planners in Frome
    • The Georgian Manor House Kitchen , Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen
    The Georgian Manor House Kitchen , Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen
    The Georgian Manor House Kitchen , Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen
    +5
    The Georgian Manor House Kitchen
    The Utility Room, Papilio Papilio Country style kitchen
    The Utility Room, Papilio Papilio Country style kitchen
    The Utility Room, Papilio Papilio Country style kitchen Grey
    +7
    The Utility Room
    The Scandinavian Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen Yellow
    The Scandinavian Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen Yellow
    The Scandinavian Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Scandinavian style kitchen Yellow
    +6
    The Scandinavian Kitchen
    The Marble Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    The Marble Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    The Marble Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    +8
    The Marble Kitchen
    The Chefs Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    The Chefs Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    The Chefs Kitchen, Papilio Papilio Modern kitchen
    +6
    The Chefs Kitchen

    Bespoke kitchen design company Papilio transform spaces by designing and crafting contemporary personalised kitchen systems tailored to deliver excellence all round. 

    Run by Matt Prall and Stephen Garland, Papilio are more than just clever designers, they understand what makes a good kitchen. Their bespoke design approach stems from their personal passion for food and wine, as well as a desire to create a functional and beautiful space that reflects every aspect of how it will be used.  

    Understanding the multifunctional role of the kitchen as the heart of the home allows Papilio to excel at creating bespoke solutions that reflect an individual approach to food preparation. They are skilled at transforming a blank canvas into a unique culinary hub that remains true to the character of the surrounding environment.

    Services
    Bespoke Kitchen Design
    Service areas
    • Somerset
    • dorset
    • Bristol
    • bournemouth
    • Devon
    • London
    • Bath
    • Cornwall
    • Gloucestershire
    • Wiltshire
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    The Coach House, Great Elm
    BA11 3NW Frome
    United Kingdom
    +44-1373466713 wearepapilio.co.uk
