GO is an award winning boutique design studio, specializing in creating spaces that engage with both commercial and residential clients. The studio follows a design philosophy and creative process that responds to the clients brand, vision and ambitions, through innovative design solutions – creating unique and inspiring spatial experiences in commercial and residential projects globally.

GO offers design and consultancy services in retail, residential design / refurbishment, installations, exhibition, bespoke furniture, design consultation, branding and graphics. With extensive knowledge and experience in creating successful branded environments, GO can offer unique and creative design solutions for every client. We love all design challenges! Currently the studio is engaged in residential and commercial projects in London and Tokyo.

The Founder

Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, RI USA / B. Arch / BFA Architecture

A previous founding partner and creative director at carbon, Go had worked across a variety of project scales and scope, managing, designing and implementing architecture and interior projects in London, Middle East and Africa.

Before starting GO, Go has worked with some of the major architectural practices in the US, UK and Japan including HASSELL, Populous, Gensler and Jump Studios on a wide variety of architecture, interior, furniture and graphic/wayfinding projects around the world. Go has been working at the forefront of architecture and interior design, having been responsible as a design leader for some of the most notable and award winning office and retail schemes in Europe.