Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GO
Designers in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bea's of Bloomsbury at One New Change, St Pauls, London, GO GO Modern bars & clubs
    Bea's of Bloomsbury at One New Change, St Pauls, London, GO GO Modern bars & clubs
    Bea's of Bloomsbury at One New Change, St Pauls, London, GO GO Modern bars & clubs
    +9
    Bea's of Bloomsbury at One New Change, St Pauls, London
    Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet, GO GO Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet, GO GO Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet, GO GO Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    +4
    Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet
    Bespoke Built-in Living Room Wall Dancing Bookshelf, GO GO Modern living room
    Bespoke Built-in Living Room Wall Dancing Bookshelf, GO GO Modern living room
    Bespoke Built-in Living Room Wall Dancing Bookshelf, GO GO Modern living room
    +5
    Bespoke Built-in Living Room Wall Dancing Bookshelf

    GO is an award winning boutique design studio, specializing in creating spaces that engage with both commercial and residential clients. The studio follows a design philosophy and creative process that responds to the clients brand, vision and ambitions, through innovative design solutions – creating unique and inspiring spatial experiences in commercial and residential projects globally.

    GO offers design and consultancy services in retail, residential design / refurbishment, installations, exhibition, bespoke furniture, design consultation, branding and graphics. With extensive knowledge and experience in creating successful branded environments, GO can offer unique and creative design solutions for every client. We love all design challenges! Currently the studio is engaged in residential and commercial projects in London and Tokyo.

    The Founder

    Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, RI USA / B. Arch / BFA Architecture

    A previous founding partner and creative director at carbon, Go had worked across a variety of project scales and scope, managing, designing and implementing architecture and interior projects in London, Middle East and Africa.

    Before starting GO, Go has worked with some of the major architectural practices in the US, UK and Japan including HASSELL, Populous, Gensler and Jump Studios on a wide variety of architecture, interior, furniture and graphic/wayfinding projects around the world. Go has been working at the forefront of architecture and interior design, having been responsible as a design leader for some of the most notable and award winning office and retail schemes in Europe.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • renovation
    • Refurbishment
    • furniture
    • Commercial
    • residential
    • Retail
    Service areas
    London & International
    Company awards
    2013 – Fine Brandy by Design Shorlist 2011 – Retail Week Interior Awards – Best Small Shop 2011 – Restaurant and Bar Design Awards – Shortlisted
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    www.go-design.co
      Add SEO element