Mantovani Architects, based in South West London, are a RIBA Chartered Practice born of the cultural and professional experience of the studio’s founder Alessandra Mantovani.

We primarily work on residential refurbishment, fit out projects, extensions as well as new-build projects. The practice is well recognised for the high technological content of its designs, continued research into experimental materials and finishes, and attention to environmental concerns. Our designs take inspiration from nature and incorporate technologies gleaned from other contexts.

Mantovani Architects, specialises in innovative architecture with emphasis on the design and execution of highly original projects that are also deeply rooted in functionalist architecture and classical culture.

We have a 15 years working experience in London, with projects in such areas as Chelsea, Belgravia and Mayfair. Our experience also includes a high specification private residential commission in the Caribbean.

We deliver high-end bespoke residential projects to fully meet Client’s expectations.