The Water Monopoly has, over the last 25 years, built an international reputation for supplying the world’s most beautiful bathrooms. The company now occupies a new showroom in Queens Park. 5000sq ft. of space is devoted to showcasing both one-off originals and the reproductions inspired by them.

Antique examples are sourced predominantly in France. The stock, that is constantly changing, includes vintage copper tubs, prized for their original patina, as well as ceramic baths and basins, glamorous tri-fold mirrors, swan-neck taps and canopied shower units. Sitting side-by-side with the originals are faithful reproductions of fireclay tubs in stone and resin and cast iron baths made from recycled brake discs, all of which are manufactured in the UK. The Water Monopoly is the UK distributor for Volevatch, the French manufacturer of exquisite taps and accessories that capture the spirit of the early 1900’s, a truly fine period of French sanitary ware excellence.