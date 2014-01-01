Your browser is out-of-date.

James Darwent Architecture
Architects in Manchester
    • James Darwent Architecture Ltd is an emerging practice, offering clients creative sustainable design solutions.

    We use the latest three dimensional computer technology to help visualise design ideas, create plans and environmentally test the proposals. We pride ourselves in promoting a collaborative approach to design, involving the client at all stages to ensure the project is completely tailored to their needs.

    Services
    • We are a small
    • friendly practice specialising in residential houses
    • commercial and arts related projects delivering design excellence and value for money to our clients. Our standard full service guides you right through planning permission
    • building regulations and onsite project management through to completion.
    Service areas
    Manchester and Derbyshire
    Company awards
    The practice was a finalist for the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2014 for its work on the design and construction of The Lawn Club, a city centre restaurant/bar located on the lawns in the prominent financial district of Spinningfields, Manchester.
    Address
    5-7 High Lane
    M21 9DJ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1618813031 www.darwentarchitecture.co.uk
