Cherrie Hub is a vintage furniture store based in beautiful Cornish countryside.

We love all that reminds us of the coast, the distressed rustic furniture, weathered bamboo tables and quirky wicker baskets. The furniture we pick for the shop is perfect to create this rustic coastal look at your home. So if you love the nautical decor with a quirky twist, you’ve come to the right place!

We are greatly inspired by the Cornish countryside and the coast. That is also reflected in the items we pick for Cherrie Hub. Here you'll find rustic farmhouse furniture with the coastal charm. From driftwood coffee table, bamboo conservatory chairs to magical iron lanterns. These pieces will add breezy nautical look to your home.

All the pieces you buy at Cherrie Hub are pre loved and in vintage condition. By buying vintage furniture, you are making very good deed to the planet Earth. You do buy furniture, that is already here, so there is less being sent to a land fill, and less trees are getting cut to produce new furniture. You deserve good old pat on the back! So how did Cherrie Hub start? It was born out of passion for upcycling old furniture. It began with an old chest of drawers, which, although it was very practical, had quite unflattering shade of grey and very old fashioned handles. By simply repainting it in more pleasing colour and replacing the handles, the transformation was astonishing. We could see the potential in giving old furniture a 'make over' and turning it into functional pieces again.

We then moved on from painting furniture to distressing it to reveal the natural beauty of wood. We think there's nothing more beautiful than rustic pine table or oak kitchen cart. Natural wood is very majestic and excuisite material, and it only gets more beautiful with age. So by buying vintage wooden pieces you make the most of it and add tons of charm to your home, save money and save the planet! That's absolutely perfect solution.