Based near to the Suffolk Coast, interior designers and soft furnishing specialists The Cotton Tree could be just what you are looking for. We are very proud to offer one of the most established interior design practices and consultancies in Suffolk, turning client’s spaces into inspiring homes to be proud of. With over a decade of trading we have developed a well versed team dealing with every aspect and detail of your interior. We can cater for clients living in East Anglia, London, the Home Counties and beyond.

We deliver the complete interior design and build service, every room designed and fitted to the highest expectations. Let our soft side guide you through comfortable surroundings with luxurious fabrics and papers, whilst our hard side can ensure precision in a unique and beautifully crafted and fitted kitchen, bathroom and cabinetry all with you in mind.

Our portfolio is driven on high expectations and the important understanding that we have, in making each interior a joy to spend time in.

Our lifestyle store has long been an established part of the High Street of Saxmundham in Suffolk. Offering instore help and guidance for whatever your interior need, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for. Our unrivalled fabric & wallpaper library allows you to browse dozens of the latest sample books from the world’s best designers. Blinds & curtains are made to order in the fabrics of your choice, carpets, rugs, lighting & furniture and much, much more and all available to order instore. With assistance from our knowledgeable designers you’ll sure to find what’s right for you.

At the other end of the High Street you’ll find our Cotton Tree design studio. This is where our designers put their client’s schemes together and create inspiration and concept boards. We also keep some of our more exclusive fabric and wallpaper collections in this studio, so if you’re looking for something unique the studio is where you’re sure to find it.