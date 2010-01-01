mollieandfred.co.uk is an online boutique specialising in stylish homeware and design-led gifts. Our site is bursting with gorgeous gift ideas for every occasion; new home gifts, wedding gifts, new job gifts, christening gifts and much, much more! Mollie & Fred is a family-run business, based in sunny Dorset, that launched in 2010. Since our launch we have built up an ever growing directory of brands that include some of the most influential and recognisable gift suppliers in the UK; East of India, Gisela Graham, Disaster Designs, Heaven Sends and Sass & Belle to name but a few. Our handpicked gift and homeware collections are constantly being updated with fantastic new arrivals uploaded to the site every week.

We are proud online stockists of the beautiful handmade East of India gift collection that includes our best-selling sentimental wall signs, shabby chic keepsake boxes and eye-catching coasters. Our homeware collections from Gisela Graham, Lisbeth Dahl and Heaven Sends will not only help to transform a house into a home but they also make wonderful present ideas for any gift giving occasion, particularly as house-warming and wedding gift ideas. Our homeware products suit a range of recipients, prices and styles, be it shabby chic, kitsch, retro or contemporary. Mollie & Fred is sure to inspire you with the perfect gift idea for a friend or loved one…or as a treat for yourself or your home.

We pride ourselves in delivering a friendly customer service and are always keen to make our customers’ shopping experience as hassle free as possible. We offer a no quibble returns policy and free standard delivery on all UK orders over £50. We use a fully tracked delivery service to ensure the safe, speedy arrival of all our orders and we also offer various methods of payment at checkout.