A Little Furniture Shop opened its doors in May 2001. 13 years on and we are still here with the same passion but a bit older and wiser. A family run business with Mark in the workshop Heather in the shop, along with our two boys who usually help on Saturday. They are only 12 and 7 so don’t expect too much help from them!!

So what do we do? Simple, we buy old sofas, chairs (vintage I think is the current trendy name) and bring them back to life with lots of flair and imagination. Imagination is key if you want to buy a vintage sofa or vintage chair which has yet to be upholstered, but look beyond the grim fabric, look at the shape and size and you will have a wonderful piece of unique furniture which will probably last a lot longer than modern chairs & sofas. We have now started making a small selection of new chairs and sofas which have been reproduced from original frames. They are made and upholstered traditionally. We are very passionate about quality, and only use the very best materials so don’t expect to be throwing away in 10 years. We make to last, but the pieces can be recovered if you tire of the fabric in the future.

We also make footstools. Rather than having set sizes, we make the size you want in the fabric or leather you want, in the leg you want.

Because we have no middle man and all the work is done by ourselves, our prices are very competitive. We are also happy to deliver. We deliver most large pieces ourselves as we enjoy meeting our customers. Putting a voice to a face is great and we get to take our children to some really lovey and interesting places at the same time. If you have any questions at all, pick up the phone or e-mail. We would love to hear from you. Tel 01743 352102

You can visit our shop in the historic county town of Shrewsbury, or visit our workshop. Please telephone for opening times of the shop & workshop. We are usually at either place most days (often Sundays) and are happy to discuss any piece of furniture.

Antique and Vintage Furniture Shop Providing Boutique Upholstery