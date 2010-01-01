Theis and Khan are award-winning architects who design buildings that are an insightful and creative response to an individual brief. Thorough research and thoughtful analysis are the starting points from where we develop new ideas and solutions with our clients to create buildings that express a sense of place, are meaningful and joyful to their users and have architectural integrity.

We have developed a new humanism in architecture — an ethical approach that results from a thorough examination of a building’s true purpose and siting. Our building projects are always underpinned by rigorous judgments of spatial relationships, light, geometry and proportion.

Since 1995 we have designed churches and community centres, nurseries, offices, shops, mixed-use buildings, art galleries, health centres, housing developments and one-off private houses, each project driven by a the same spirit of inquiry.

Working closely with all members of the design team including clients, users, planners, consultants and contractors produces a design approach that is clear, logical and appropriate. We enjoy developing long-term relationships with our clients and always take the long view using past experience to ensure that our buildings maintain their quality and relevance long into the future.