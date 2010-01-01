Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Theis &amp; Khan
Architects in Tunbridge Wells
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bateman's Row, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan Airports
    Bateman's Row, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan Airports
    Bateman's Row, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan Airports
    +2
    Bateman's Row
    Friends House
    Gulbenkian, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan
    Gulbenkian, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan
    Gulbenkian, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan
    +2
    Gulbenkian
    Quakers Centre, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan
    Quakers Centre, Theis & Khan Theis & Khan
    Quakers Centre

    Theis and Khan are award-winning architects who design buildings that are an insightful and creative response to an individual brief. Thorough research and thoughtful analysis are the starting points from where we develop new ideas and solutions with our clients to create buildings that express a sense of place, are meaningful and joyful to their users and have architectural integrity. 

    We have developed a new humanism in architecture — an ethical approach that results from a thorough examination of a building’s true purpose and siting. Our building projects are always underpinned by rigorous judgments of spatial relationships, light, geometry and proportion. 

    Since 1995 we have designed churches and community centres, nurseries, offices, shops, mixed-use buildings, art galleries, health centres, housing developments and one-off private houses, each project driven by a the same spirit of inquiry. 

    Working closely with all members of the design team including clients, users, planners, consultants and contractors produces a design approach that is clear, logical and appropriate. We enjoy developing long-term relationships with our clients and always take the long view using past experience to ensure that our buildings maintain their quality and relevance long into the future.

    Service areas
    Tunbridge Wells
    Address
    1 Frog Lane, Tunbridge Wells, Kent
    TN1 1YT Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892518094 www.theisandkhan.com
      Add SEO element