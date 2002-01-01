Vanessa is an international multi-award winning Interior Designer, Business Consultant and Founder of the Society of British and International Design.

Vanessa has amassed an award winning portfolio including projects such as Hard Rock Cafe, the Design Council, Kabaret Club, British Luxury Club, Unilever, high security government offices, His Majesty The Sultan of Brunei, King of Saudi Arabia, Head of State Palaces, the private residence of numerous diplomats and VIPs. In 2014 she began a collaboration with Sunseeker International on the new Predator II yacht. Writing for various trade publications Vanessa regularly contributes to other national and international publications as well as international broadcasts such as SKY NEWS Paper Review and Radio. She is an inspirational speaker and spokesperson for Interior Design and an awards judge to her peers within the design profession across a variety of disciplines. In recognition of her high standard and design flair, Vanessa has been acknowledged for a number of high level Awards; most recently the 2014 Woman in the City ‘Woman of Achievement Award for the Built Environment’. Nominated in 2010, 2013 and 2014 by NatWest Bank for the NatWest everywoman Award’s. Licensed by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) 2003 [now the Financial Conduct Authority] she also achieved Corporate Governance qualification (2002), Vanessa represents the interests of interior design at cross-party meetings at the House of Commons and the House of Lords. A regular visitor to the Bank of England she represents risks and current trading conditions of the interior design industry for business. In 2014 Vanessa was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her services to Interior Design and the UK Economy.