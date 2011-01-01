Your browser is out-of-date.

Amy Sia
Designers in London
Projects

    Amy Sia cushions

    Amy Sia is an Australian born, London based designer who works with prints to create luxury accessories. Having graduated with a BA in Fashion from RMIT University in Melbourne, Amy went on to design for labels such as Willow and Anna Thomas. Moving to London in 2011, she initially pursued a career in textile print design before indulging her combined passions for colour, fashion and painting, by launching her eponymous label. 

    Amy Sia creates accessories that act as a canvas. The dreamy prints combined with a bold use of colour quickly caught the attention of stores such as Anthropologie, Selfridges and Co, Heal's, Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters while over 100,000 Pinterest users follow her eye for design. 

    Amy has created a collection of digitally printed luxury scarves showcasing her signature style of painterly artwork in eye popping colours. Using a combination of hand painting and computer aided design; they are a fusion of the best of the old and new. Made in Italy with the finest modal/silk blend, these chic and elegant scarves are designed with the intention of uplifting with bright yet gentle prints that can be worn easily and are flattering for all. 

    Amy's cushion collection is digitally printed and hand made in the United Kingdom. Her signature painterly designs are printed onto 100% cotton backed with a natural coloured cotton/linen blend. They are available with a duck feather insert. 

    If you have any further enquiries contact us at info@amy-sia.com 

    For press enquiries contact: Emma@whitehair.co

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    FLAT 13 XCHANGE POINT 22 MARKET ROAD
    N79GS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7450080384 www.amy-sia.com
