Atkin &amp; Thyme
Furniture & Accessories in St Albans
    Lighting
    Furniture

    Handpicked, handcrafted, homeworthy....

    We travel far and wide to source our unique collection of furniture and home accessories, selecting only beautifully crafted pieces made from high quality materials. The artisans we work with make them in limited, low volume batches, which means you won't find our designs in run-of-the-mill high street shops.

    We hope you enjoy exploring our statement furnishings and accent pieces as much as we enjoyed finding them for you...

    Make your home as remarkable as you are. Discover design with distinction.

    Victoria and Nick

    Service areas
    St Albans
    Address
    5 Jersey Lane Hertfordshire
    AL4 9AD St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-8444099834 www.atkinandthyme.co.uk
