I have a real passion for property and design. Having gained over nine years experience working in architecture and interiors throughout the UK and am now based in Edinburgh.
My real passion is to work with existing properties, particularly period houses. It may be as simple as a fresh coat of paint and a de-cluttering or perhaps a more comprehensive design ranging from interiors to property alterations but the transformation of every property is unique.
- Service areas
- Edinburgh
- Address
-
EH Edinburgh
United Kingdom
www.jppinteriors.co.uk