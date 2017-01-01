Your browser is out-of-date.

Burlanes
Kitchen Manufacturers in Chelmsford, Essex
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

    Burlanes design, create and install bespoke kitchens, furniture and interiors of the highest quality. All of our furniture is handmade using the finest materials, in our furniture workshop in Historic Rochester, Kent, by our team of cabinet makers and joiners.

    Our team of designers are based at our two showrooms, situated in the heart of Sevenoaks, Kent and Chelmsford, Essex. We work with clients all over Kent, Essex, London, Sussex, Surrey and Hertfordshire, and we undertake all aspects of the renovation work, including building works, plastering, painting & decorating, tiling, plumbing etc, and we have two dedicated installation managers in the Kent and Essex areas, who project manage all installations, and are always on hand to ensure each and every project runs smoothly, and to our client's exact expectations.

    Services
    • Kitchen Design & Manufacture
    • Bedroom Design & Manufacture
    • Bathroom Design & Manufacture
    • Furniture Design & Manufacture
    • Kitchen Renovation
    • Kitchen Re-model
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • Essex
    • London
    • Sussex
    • Surrey & Hertfordshire
    • Chelmsford, Essex
    Company awards
    Best Of Houzz Design 2017, 18 & 19
    Address
    Burlanes Interiors, 247 Springfield Road
    CM2 6JT Chelmsford, Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1245352557 www.burlanes.com

    Reviews

    Charley Davies
    Burlanes create the most beautifully made kitchens available. I had a set idea of what I wanted but Helen had vision way beyond that and used a shape I would never have thought of, that maximised the space available creating real impact, without losing any of the cupboard or surface space, in fact she increased it! She did the same in my utility, creating a clean simple space that makes washing a joy, where before I was banging my head on doors and handles. The fitting team were also incredible and became a part of our household for the month they were with us. We didn’t want Sam to go and the Burlanes electrician Simon was incredible. All of the team take enormous pride in their work, go above and beyond and show an incredible level of client care. It was a little more expensive than the other two quotes, but a thousand times nicer and worth every penny. They are refurbishing my bedroom next!
    7 months ago
    speranza holloway
    I loved every minute of the Burlanes experience, not only did we end up with the most stunning hand-crafted kitchen, We also received incredible customer service from design to finish. Our kitchen designer Helen couldn't do enough to insure we were happy and she was always so welcoming when I popped into the Chelmsford branch. Our kitchen has transformed our house and we couldn't be more thrilled.
    about 1 year ago
    Dave Rochester
    Expert and professional.
    over 3 years ago
