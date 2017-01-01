Burlanes design, create and install bespoke kitchens, furniture and interiors of the highest quality. All of our furniture is handmade using the finest materials, in our furniture workshop in Historic Rochester, Kent, by our team of cabinet makers and joiners.

Our team of designers are based at our two showrooms, situated in the heart of Sevenoaks, Kent and Chelmsford, Essex. We work with clients all over Kent, Essex, London, Sussex, Surrey and Hertfordshire, and we undertake all aspects of the renovation work, including building works, plastering, painting & decorating, tiling, plumbing etc, and we have two dedicated installation managers in the Kent and Essex areas, who project manage all installations, and are always on hand to ensure each and every project runs smoothly, and to our client's exact expectations.