Susie Atkinson
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Every space should invite and inspire, each detail be carefully considered…

     Susie Atkinson draws on over 20 years experience to create interiors that are a reflection of those that live or spend time in the space.   

    Her philosophy is to have an understanding of the client’s requirements; that the architecture is only enhanced by the interior finish. She is not swayed by the passing dictates of fashion but brings a room to life with exquisite colours, pieces of furniture or a favourite family heirloom.   

    She builds on these elements in a design process that is about balance of texture – she has a passion for natural cloths such as heavy linens, hemp, silks, velvets, cashmere, wool – and mixing these with different textured surfaces such as wood, zinc or granite.   

    Recent projects include private country houses, London houses, boutique hotels, clubs, restaurants, and spas.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Block 1, Thames Wharf Studios Rainville Road
    W6 9HA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078355525 susieatkinson.com
