Every space should invite and inspire, each detail be carefully considered…
Susie Atkinson draws on over 20 years experience to create interiors that are a reflection of those that live or spend time in the space.
Her philosophy is to have an understanding of the client’s requirements; that the architecture is only enhanced by the interior finish. She is not swayed by the passing dictates of fashion but brings a room to life with exquisite colours, pieces of furniture or a favourite family heirloom.
She builds on these elements in a design process that is about balance of texture – she has a passion for natural cloths such as heavy linens, hemp, silks, velvets, cashmere, wool – and mixing these with different textured surfaces such as wood, zinc or granite.
Recent projects include private country houses, London houses, boutique hotels, clubs, restaurants, and spas.
- London
Block 1, Thames Wharf Studios Rainville Road
W6 9HA London
United Kingdom
+44-2078355525 susieatkinson.com