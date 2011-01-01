Your browser is out-of-date.

Arthouse Gallery
Artists & Artisans in Sydney, New South Wales
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Kendal Murray

    Since opening in 1994, Arthouse Gallery has been dedicated to representing and exhibiting the work of a diverse spread of emerging and established contemporary Australian artists. The gallery represents a stylistically varied, comprehensive and exciting view of contemporary art.

    Arthouse Gallery has a continually changing exhibition calendar of both solo and group exhibitions boasting an exceptional standard of work. Our artists are recognised as being highly collectable and their work in held in major public and private collections in Australia and overseas.

    Services
    Art sales
    Service areas
    International worldwide
    Address
    66 McLachlan Avenue, Rushcutters Bay
    2011 Sydney, New South Wales
    Australia
    +61-293321019 arthousegallery.com.au

    Reviews

    tony scotland
    Great artists, great space, friendly staff.
    about 1 year ago
    Chloë Mason
    Saw Peter Jackson's trees in delightful gallery and neighbourhood.
    about 3 years ago
    Ronaldo Aquino
    Always a good collection.. Great lighting!
    about 2 years ago
