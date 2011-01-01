Since opening in 1994, Arthouse Gallery has been dedicated to representing and exhibiting the work of a diverse spread of emerging and established contemporary Australian artists. The gallery represents a stylistically varied, comprehensive and exciting view of contemporary art.

Arthouse Gallery has a continually changing exhibition calendar of both solo and group exhibitions boasting an exceptional standard of work. Our artists are recognised as being highly collectable and their work in held in major public and private collections in Australia and overseas.