AllÓRA
Online Shops in London
    AllORA boasts a wide range of lovingly hand-woven fabrics, rustic artisanal ceramics, fine natural linens, hand-blown glassware and much, much more. The exclusive creations found within the AllORA collections are nothing less than the pinnacle of traditional rustic craft used with stylish, contemporary design. The combination of master craftsmanship and labour-intensive practices that goes into the production of our pieces ensures that each product is entirely unique. Individual brushstrokes and fine hand-stitching set the creations we carry apart from anything you'''ll find elsewhere.

    Service areas
    • London
    • United Kingdom
    • Europe
    • and worldwide
    Address
    66 Oxford Gardens
    W10 5UN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037014076 www.allorashop.com
