A mobile coffee business, our vintage coffee van is for hire for corporate events, filmset locations, weddings, festivals and sporting events. Trained by the UK barista champion and offering a personal and reliable service, Will and Beth from Oxfordshire cater for Henley and Marlow Regatta, Lush, Jack Wills to bring artisan coffee to locations on a temporary basis.

We offer a full range of espresso based coffees, as well as 13 different flavours of teapigs teas. Snacks and food are available on request.