A mobile coffee business, our vintage coffee van is for hire for corporate events, filmset locations, weddings, festivals and sporting events. Trained by the UK barista champion and offering a personal and reliable service, Will and Beth from Oxfordshire cater for Henley and Marlow Regatta, Lush, Jack Wills to bring artisan coffee to locations on a temporary basis.
We offer a full range of espresso based coffees, as well as 13 different flavours of teapigs teas. Snacks and food are available on request.
- Services
- Coffee van, mobile coffee, and barista service
- Service areas
- Oxfordshire
- Berkshire
- Hampshire
- Wiltshire
- Surrey
- Middlesex
- Hertfordshire
- Address
-
Whitchurch on Thames Uk
United Kingdom
+44-7590681878 www.camper-cafe.co.uk