Camper Cafe
    A mobile coffee business, our vintage coffee van  is for hire for corporate events, filmset locations, weddings, festivals and sporting events. Trained by the UK barista champion and offering a personal and reliable service, Will and Beth from Oxfordshire cater for Henley and Marlow Regatta, Lush, Jack Wills to bring artisan coffee to locations on a temporary basis.

    We offer a full range of espresso based coffees, as well as 13 different flavours of teapigs teas. Snacks and food are available on request.

    Coffee van, mobile coffee, and barista service
    • Oxfordshire
    • Berkshire
    • Hampshire
    • Wiltshire
    • Surrey
    • Middlesex
    • Hertfordshire
    Whitchurch on Thames Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7590681878 www.camper-cafe.co.uk
