Beautiful Modern Thing is the brainchild of Jacquie & Matt Dunton, the founders of Sweetpea & Willow - the gorgeous online boutique filled with French, Shabby Chic and vintage style furniture and home accessories. Over the years we have received a lot of demand from our loyal customers for more modern furniture, so that they can purchase an eclectic mix of items for their homes without having to shop elsewhere. Rather than dilute the established and well-loved Sweetpea & Willow boudoir-chic aesthetic we decided to create a new website for the new, modern side of our inventory.

Our new site retains the beauty, luxury and high quality that you have come to expect from Sweetpea & Willow but offers more cutting-edge designs, sharper shapes and quirky finishes, all at exceptionally competitive prices. We racked our brains for a name that would capture this ethos and thus was born “Beautiful Modern Thing” – the place to come for modern classics, future classics and simple, beautiful design.

We hope you find Beautiful Modern Thing a simple and fun place to shop, somewhere you can always find the most inspirational and wonderful things for your home. But for the perfect eclectic mix, don’t forget to visit www.sweetpeaandwillow.com too! At Beautiful Modern Thing you can buy with the confidence that you will receive the same unparalleled customer service, quality control and convenient and careful delivery. Please feel free to let us know what you think of our new venture, email us at info@beautifulmodernthing.com