FELT’S PHILOSOPHY.

At FELT we believe that all PLACES have potential – it’s just a matter of exploring them.

Urban places, like nature, have an innate ability to be sustainable over the course of time, and the

natural ingredient they need to flourish is diversity.

MAPPING UNFOLDS POTENTIAL.

FELT’s conceptual designs build upon the function of mapping. Mapping enables one to find the hidden

and inaccessible stories of urban places, neighborhoods, communities and cities.

The strength of this approach does not lie in the re-production of a place, or creating a one-to-one

picture of reality, but in uncovering realities previously unseen or unimagined.

THE ART OF STORYTELLING.

We use storytelling to demystify and add new layers to the narrative of urban places in a new and

sustainable way.

By combining the function of mapping with the art of storytelling, then, we are better qualified to envision

the potential and sustainable solutions that are urgently needed for the fortitude and continuation of

urban places.

PLACE IS RELEVANT.

FELT creates tangible products that represent the feelings and emotions that city people associate with

their favorite community, neighborhood or city regardless of where they live in the world. The products,

then, become meaningful memorabilia, which can be taken home and expressed in the daily life.