SPUD is committed to promoting quality design and increasing engagement for people of all ages in understanding and influencing the nature and quality of the places where they live.

It's an exciting time for SPUD as major new projects like the Exbury Egg are delivered and new partnerships are forged across the creative and cultural sector.

We believe that a broad understanding within professionals and the public of what makes a good place in which to live and work is vital in creating healthy, vibrant and sustainable communities.

We deliver projects with people from all age groups, backgrounds and abilities - often bringing groups together who may not normally collaborate. This approach adds to the vibrancy and creativity of the work we do.

We can bring a wide range of experience and knowledge to projects involving education, training, consultation, strategy and advocacy, across the disciplines of the arts, architecture, urban design and placemaking

SPUD has delivered projects nationally and internationally.