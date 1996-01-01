It all started 30 years ago in Leicester, when Bill and Jean Adderley opened a home textiles business offering a wide range of products at affordable prices.

Their first shops were small high street units, based in a few towns across the East Midlands. But thanks to their philosophy of "simply value for money", the business began to grow and grow. Today, there is now over 140 Dunelm stores right across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Since 1996, Will Adderley – Bill and Jean’s son – has been responsible for the day-to-day running of the company. Dunelm is still a family-run business with the same family values. Simple values, like putting people first.

Our company is built around the strong relationships we have with people, not just our customers, who we value above all. Not just our suppliers, many of whom have supported us from the very beginning, but also our c9,000 staff, whose hard work and commitment has made our business such a success story. A success story that you too could be part of.