Old English Company
Furniture & Accessories in Uk
    • Bear Hug Apron, Old English Company Old English Company KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Bear Hug Apron
    English Food Tea Towel, Old English Company Old English Company KitchenAccessories & textiles
    English Food Tea Towel
    Map of London print, Old English Company Old English Company ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Map of London print
    Big Spoon, Little Spoon pillows, Old English Company Old English Company BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Big Spoon, Little Spoon pillows
    Never Stop Exploring print, Old English Company Old English Company ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Never Stop Exploring print

    We are a charming bunch of people creating an array of stylish prints, gifts and homeware. By collaborating traditional and contemporary illustration and typography, our mission is to create beautiful products that people will love and share. 

    Established in London, our small (but perfectly formed) company has grown in size and we have recently relocated our studio to the picturesque historic town of Stamford, Lincolnshire. We love our new home.  

    All of our products are lovingly printed in England.

    Service areas
    • UK
    • International worldwide
    Address
    6 Albert rd
    PE9 2EA Uk
    United Kingdom
    oldenglishprints.com
