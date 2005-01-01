The Design 55 mission is to provide the very best design led products with the very best and fastest delivery possible. Our store sells everything for the home from contemporary furniture, lighting, home accessories and gifts from some of the best brands in Europe and up and coming designers.

Our store first opened its doors in 2005 and was based in Brighouse, West Yorkshire. We are a family run business led by a Mother and Son team who had a passion for interior design. Elaine has extensive experience for creating inspiring interiors in both contract and residential sector as well as owning several stores. Where Adams skills are in ecommerce, customer service and an eye for choosing great products. We also have a young and dedicated team of 10 staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes of the website and ensure the business moves smoothly and customers get a five star service.

Our online store going live in 2007 we were able to supply our great products to a larger audience worldwide. Our store has gone on to win several customer service awards. Just over 7 years on we have rapidly expanded to our larger store that is now based in Halifax, West Yorkshire. We are stockists of some of the largest designer brands that include Alessi, Calligaris, Umbra, Kartell, and Normann Copenhagen plus many more.