It started as Olly bringing back gifts for friends from his travels abroad: interesting things from interesting places. Then came the first shop, opened in Fulham in 1993 - repainted by his friends with Olly behind a second-hand till.

Today, as we celebrate our 21st Birthday, Olly is still at OB, and his love of design and passion for seeking out the unusual remain the guiding principles at OB. Now there are 44 stores in London, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge, Reading, and Scotland, as well as our online store. These days, Olly’s helped out by an amazing team who share his passion for bringing new ideas to life. We have fun and follow Olly’s mantra; Work Hard, Play Hard & Be Kind.

Our team of designers take inspiration from a disparate range of influences across genres and eras to create our unique aesthetic across a range of categories - women's clothing and accessories, jewellery, things for the home, furniture, unusual gifts, plus the odd item that resists categorisation. We are inspired by the alchemy of great design and fresh thinking. When designing, the question we ask ourselves is, ‘Is it special?’. We hope you share our sense of excitement at the design journey we are on when visiting our stores or browsing this website.