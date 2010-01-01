Dunleavy Bespoke design and make top-end, handcrafted contemporary furniture using solid native and imported hardwoods, highly prized decorative wood veneers and luxurious fabrics. The exclusive Dunleavy Bespoke aesthetic is one of contemporary artistic luxury, creating comfortable living spaces with elegance and sophistication in design.
- 1st place in the Furniture Category of the RDS National Crafts Competition (2011). Award for Best Craftsmanship, Showcase Ireland (2010). Awards for Overall Product of the Show and Cabinet Furniture Product of the Year at the Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (2010).
Ireland
+353-872738814 www.dunleavybespoke.com