Denise Walsh, formerly of Kelco Designs is continuing the tradition of excellence in Bespoke Furniture Design and Manufacturing in the Leinster and Munster and Connaught areas. With some 17 years of experience, specializing in kitchens & bespoke furniture solutions for bedrooms, home offices, attics and living spaces, our product portfolio page showcases a cross section of our designs in Home Offices, Entertainment Units, Alcove Units, Wardrobes, Bedroom Furniture, Radiator Cabinets and more.

We offer a complete service from surveying and design through to installation. If you are simply looking for inspiration or have a specific project in mind we are dedicated to finding the right solution for you. Donovan Walsh Design is now serving Dublin and the greater Dublin area, Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Galway.