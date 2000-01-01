Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hampshire Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Alton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Refreshment Station for a busy showroom, Hampshire Furniture Hampshire Furniture Office spaces & stores Solid Wood Black
    Refreshment Station for a busy showroom, Hampshire Furniture Hampshire Furniture Brown
    Refreshment Station for a busy showroom, Hampshire Furniture Hampshire Furniture
    Refreshment Station for a busy showroom

    Hampshire Furniture is an online furniture retailer based in the beautiful Hampshire countryside in Southern England. We have a small showroom in Medstead where you can see a few of our many 2000+ pieces of furniture which are for sale on our website.

    Services
    Furniture online Shop
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Company awards
    Home and Interiors A-Lister for Furniture
    Address
    Unit 6 Redhill Farm, Redhill, Medstead, Alton, Hants
    GU34 5EE Alton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1420550525 www.hampshirefurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element