Our company has been in the Italian lighting and furniture business for many years, supplying mainly architects and interior designers, for residential and public spaces. While based in London, we serve several other countries too, mainly online. Our website is principally an online shop, as this gives you the best idea of the range of lighting (designs, manufacturers and retail prices). For architects and interior designers, the online shop is a starting point to see a representative range (albeit not the total range, by any means) of our products. You are encouraged to call us and discuss any requirement you have (+44(0) 20 72662803). If we don't have what you need, our product sourcers in Italy will find a supplier that has or can make what you need.

Do also check our trade website: www.italdesignfurniture.com .

As Italian speakers, we have become very close, friendly and cooperative with all our Italian suppliers, with relationships that enable us to ensure that what you order is what you get, whether fully customised or slightly different to catalogue items. Our service pre-sale, during the specification stage and post-sale is one that our many clients praise, as well as our loyal suppliers. We know that if we don't give the full service that our demanding clientele expects, we wouldn't last long as a business. So service is, effectively, our number one principle. Eleganza italiana pervades everything else we do and offer.