What makes our bedding so special?

We use high quality, 100% Cotton on both the front and reverse of our duvet covers. Some retailers will put a plain, lower quality reverse on their duvets. We don't do that. The side closest to your skin is the most important, right?

Our pillowcases have a unique design, with the opening hidden in the middle at the back. The UK standard is to insert your pillow at the side of the pillowcase, this leads to flappy corners and visible pillows. With Secret Linen Pillowcases you won't see the pillow, or get your hands caught in the night.

Our Jacquard woven sheets and duvet covers are reversible. The beauty of this type of weaving is that the pattern is part of the fabric. This means that the two colours used for the warp and weft, are in reverse on the other side of the material. Each side of the fabric has the contrasting colour of the pattern when you fold back the duvet cover. Our patterned sheets have seams sewn on either side so you can make the bed with either the lighter or darker side.

All our duvet covers and sheets have a size label woven inside. No more rummaging through your linen cupboard, guessing which bedding is the right size.

We never use Polyester. We believe that cotton is the only way to make comfortable, breathable bed linen. Polyester is likely to raise your body temperature and will never feel as good on your skin. Natural is the only way.

What makes our bedding so special?



We use high quality, 100% Cotton on both the front and reverse of our duvet covers. Some retailers will put a plain, lower quality reverse on their duvets. We don't do that. The side closest to your skin is the most important, right? Our pillowcases have a unique design, with the opening hidden in the middle at the back. The UK standard is to insert your pillow at the side of the pillowcase, this leads to flappy corners and visible pillows. With Secret Linen Pillowcases you won't see the pillow, or get your hands caught in the night. Our Jacquard woven sheets and duvet covers are reversible. The beauty of this type of weaving is that the pattern is part of the fabric. This means that the two colours used for the warp and weft, are in reverse on the other side of the material. Each side of the fabric has the contrasting colour of the pattern when you fold back the duvet cover. Our patterned sheets have seams sewn on either side so you can make the bed with either the lighter or darker side. All our duvet covers and sheets have a size label woven inside. No more rummaging through your linen cupboard, guessing which bedding is the right size. We never use Polyester. We believe that cotton is the only way to make comfortable, breathable bed linen. Polyester is likely to raise your body temperature and will never feel as good on your skin. Natural is the only way.