Sofa.com has been handcrafting and delivering sumptuous sofas and brilliant beds (and the odd dodgy joke or two) for over a decade.Since the very beginning (of sofa.com, not of time!) we’ve believed that everyone deserves great sofas and excellent service from people who are passionate about interiors, so that is exactly what we aim to provide.

However, we thought, why stop at sofas? People love a beautiful place to live, so our beds, dining range and accessories have been introduced to help people achieve their dream home (and the excellent service has continued, of course). Ten years after the sale of our first sofa, we continue to create beautifully handcrafted items with you in mind.