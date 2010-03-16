Helen Green Design has a current portfolio spanning listed townhouses in Belgravia and Chelsea, penthouse apartments in Knightsbridge, country homes in Gloucestershire and Kent and a suite at the Berkley Hotel in Knightsbridge. This autumn sees the launch of the studio’s second wallpaper collection along with six limited edition items of furniture and accessories.

Leading the evolution of the studio’s stylistic approach, Design Director Natalia Miyar is intimately involved in every project at Helen Green Design and is the driving force behind the work you see in the portfolio today. Pushing boundaries and exploring new techniques, the studio concentrates on the complexities of a project from the core outwards, giving every layer equal attention. With an emphasis on architectural detail, design innovation and the creation of new unique textural combinations, Helen Green Design continues to advance artistically while staying true to the design ethos of liveable luxury.

Helen Green Design comprises a twenty strong team with a wealth of experience in design and architecture, furniture and product development. The company was founded by the late Helen Green in 2002, with a commitment to delivering exceptional design services for clients, a goal which remains at the heart of the business today.