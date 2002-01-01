Design, Listen, Interpret, Discuss, Develop, Create, Advise, Make, Manage, Deliver

Progressive

Mitchell Taylor Workshop are an award winning architectural practice based in Bath, founded in 2002, and have been described as one of the ‘freshest and most inspired’ practices today. Instead of being motivated by a predetermined stylistic sensibility, our objective is always to engage fully with our client’s aspirations and the rich tapestries of site and brief.

Extraordinary

A design led practice with a focus on producing extraordinary places, spaces and buildings. In work the practice delivers high quality buildings, creating enduring places, for people, for the future.

Service

Client focus and a professional service are at the core of how the practice delivers projects with a desire to help our clients to realise and get the very best from their projects, regardless of scale. Between the directors there is 35 years experience in leading projects including education, residential, commercial, health and culture.

Collaboration

Our working methods are based around collaboration, exploration and collective discussion, believing that ideas can be developed more effectively through the input of all members of our studio, our clients and users, and the wider design team.

Surprise

We share the belief that engaging with the architectural process at all levels from the philosophical to the practical contributes in producing architecture that is considered and layered in its response; an architecture to surprise and delight.

Making

We have an interest and experience in the tectonic of buildings, finding poetry through the use of materials. We produce natural and sustainable buildings through use of super insulated building envelope, high quality of daylight and simple natural ventilation, ethically sourced, creating high performing environments for longevity and use. We have a developed expertise in building efficiently and lead the design team and contractors by careful detailed design. We view a sustainable approach as a pre-requisite, not an after thought, and the principal runs through all we do, starting with cycling to work and ending with simple buildings with low running costs.

Difference

Our projects are the result of a careful, detailed analysis and understanding of the specifics of the brief, the brief and the client aspirations, producing an architecture that makes a difference.