Progressive
Mitchell Taylor Workshop are an award winning architectural practice based in Bath, founded in 2002, and have been described as one of the ‘freshest and most inspired’ practices today. Instead of being motivated by a predetermined stylistic sensibility, our objective is always to engage fully with our client’s aspirations and the rich tapestries of site and brief.
Extraordinary
A design led practice with a focus on producing extraordinary places, spaces and buildings. In work the practice delivers high quality buildings, creating enduring places, for people, for the future.
Service
Client focus and a professional service are at the core of how the practice delivers projects with a desire to help our clients to realise and get the very best from their projects, regardless of scale. Between the directors there is 35 years experience in leading projects including education, residential, commercial, health and culture.
Collaboration
Our working methods are based around collaboration, exploration and collective discussion, believing that ideas can be developed more effectively through the input of all members of our studio, our clients and users, and the wider design team.
Surprise
We share the belief that engaging with the architectural process at all levels from the philosophical to the practical contributes in producing architecture that is considered and layered in its response; an architecture to surprise and delight.
Making
We have an interest and experience in the tectonic of buildings, finding poetry through the use of materials. We produce natural and sustainable buildings through use of super insulated building envelope, high quality of daylight and simple natural ventilation, ethically sourced, creating high performing environments for longevity and use. We have a developed expertise in building efficiently and lead the design team and contractors by careful detailed design. We view a sustainable approach as a pre-requisite, not an after thought, and the principal runs through all we do, starting with cycling to work and ending with simple buildings with low running costs.
Difference
Our projects are the result of a careful, detailed analysis and understanding of the specifics of the brief, the brief and the client aspirations, producing an architecture that makes a difference.
- Services
- architectural design, Project Architects, and Conservation
- Service areas
- UK
- Company awards
- We have a proven track record of completing interesting, creative and successful buildings and are widely published. We have received critical acclaim and have been awarded; most notably winning the RIBA Award 2014, Education Architect of the Year Award Award Finalist 2014, Short-listed for the Brick Awards 2014, Architect of the Year Award finalists for 2011, 2012 and 2013, RIBA award winners 2007, RIBA design excellence award winners 2012, and RIBA sustainability award winners 2007.
- Address
-
Wharf Studio
BA2 6AA Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1225789033 www.mitchelltaylorworkshop.co.uk