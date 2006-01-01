In 2006, we the founders, Jacquie and Matt had just bought the shell of a building that was to become our new family home. Inspired by the first item we ever bought, a golden and very ornate mirror which we carried by hand all the way back from Paris (it weighed a tonne!), we immediately went in search of all things shabby chic. After months of wading through the UK’s retail market we struggled to find both beautiful and affordable French furniture so we had that time old realisation, if you want something done right; you have to do it yourself!

Excited and more prepared, we packed our bags, sailed to France and this time, brought back truck loads of beautiful furniture to sell in our brand new company, Sweetpea & Willow.

It turned out that our passion and direction was shared by our customers and since 2006, Sweetpea & Willow has become one of the fastest-growing, award winning companies in the UK. Always led by our goal of sourcing stylish pieces to make your house into a home, not only do we now import from approximately seven different countries but we are also proud to produce our own range right here in London. Sweetpea & Willow gives you everything that we ourselves cherish: beautiful furniture, lighting, cushions, Armoires, beds, sofas, chairs and garden furniture to name but a few. Our style along with our website is always evolving as we search for fabulous new objects to help enrich your homes.