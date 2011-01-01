Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TG Studio
Interior Architects in London
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ibiza House , TG Studio TG Studio Mediterranean style houses
    Ibiza House , TG Studio TG Studio Mediterranean style houses
    Ibiza House , TG Studio TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +19
    Ibiza House
    Highgate, TG Studio TG Studio Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Highgate, TG Studio TG Studio Modern bathroom
    Highgate, TG Studio TG Studio
    +22
    Highgate
    Rotherwick Road - ​Hampstead Garden Suburbs 'Arts & Crafts' House , TG Studio TG Studio Modern bathroom
    Rotherwick Road - ​Hampstead Garden Suburbs 'Arts & Crafts' House , TG Studio TG Studio Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Rotherwick Road - ​Hampstead Garden Suburbs 'Arts & Crafts' House , TG Studio TG Studio
    +14
    Rotherwick Road - ​Hampstead Garden Suburbs 'Arts & Crafts' House
    St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio Modern dining room
    St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio
    St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio
    +24
    St. Pancras Penthouse
    Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia, TG Studio TG Studio Modern bathroom
    Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia, TG Studio TG Studio
    Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia, TG Studio TG Studio
    +20
    Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia

    RIBA registed architecture and design practiseBased in Fitzrovia, Central LondonWe Offer planning, new-build and refurbishment architecture, interior design, decoration, product designWe are a highly skilled and international teamWe have a global reach, with UK & London specialisationOur work has been published in the world’s leading design and lifestyle titles

    Services
    • Interior/architectural design
    • Products
    Service areas
    • London
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    Address
    10 Rathbone Place
    W1T 1HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076363838 www.tg-studio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paula Maia
    Espaço plural onde todos tem lugar. Cada um ao seu ritmo. Obrigada Tiago e Sidneia
    10 months ago
    Ashton Holgate
    over 5 years ago
      Add SEO element