Chandeliers and Mirrors
Furniture & Accessories in Tunbridge Wells
    • If you're looking for the most exquisite range of accessories for the home, welcome to Chandeliers and Mirrors.

    We offer the most delectable range of light fittings, Chandeliers, Mirrors, Lamps, Clocks and other furnishings, to create that stunning French Palace, or quaint Country Cottage.

    Our online store and products are regularly featured in the industries leading press, such as Homes and Antiques, Period Living, Ideal Home Magazine, The Lady and other publications.

    We have featured on Television programmes such as 60 Minute Makeover, Cowboy Builders and many of our products have been recommended by the top interior designers such as Alison Cork and Sophie Robinson.

    Service areas
    Tunbridge Wells
    Address
    Unit 4, Orchard Business Centre, North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells,Kent
    TN2 3XF Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892541355 www.chandeliersandmirrors.co.uk
