Cast Iron Bath Company
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Scarborough
    • There is a secret to making the finest cast iron baths. First, we add the exact quantity of attention to detail. Then, we pour in an abundance of love and care. Finally, we apply a generous portion of style. The result? The best cast iron bath range in the UK. At The Cast Iron Bath Company, every detail of our cast iron and copper roll top baths is meticulously designed and manufactured by a dedicated team of handpicked craftsmen. Meanwhile, our stylists source an extensive range of taps and accessories, basins and toilets, bathroom radiators, showers and shower enclosures to help you perfect the look. Browse the collection online, or visit our new showroom and take the first steps towards owning your perfect cast iron bath.

    Service areas
    Scarborough
    Address
    Aurora House Hopper Hill Road Eastfield
    YO11 3YS Scarborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1723585896 www.castironbath.co.uk
