Dee Puddy
Furniture & Accessories in Romsey
    Dee Puddy Home & Vintage stems from a culmination of my interests spanning interiors, design, vintage and the outdoors.

    I’m lucky enough to spend my time sourcing old, new, quirky, useful and handmade pieces that will fit  into a contemporary or traditional home. Endless searching through mountains of artefacts to find that one special piece is what I love and drives my business. It’s often a case of I never know what I’m searching for until I’ve found it! Peeling paint, weathered wood, mellow stone and faded textiles in fact anything with a natural feel and texture gets a space. The satisfaction of helping my customers add that special finish to their home is the ultimate pleasure.

    Along the way I’m fortunate enough to meet a whole host of great characters, talented makers and lovely customers. If you’re looking for inspiration or need advice please do get in touch as I’m always happy to help.

    Service areas
    Romsey
    Address
    Fircot, Salisbury Road, West Wellow, Romsey, Hampshire
    SO51 6BW Romsey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1794323020 www.deepuddy.co.uk
