Dee Puddy Home & Vintage stems from a culmination of my interests spanning interiors, design, vintage and the outdoors.

I’m lucky enough to spend my time sourcing old, new, quirky, useful and handmade pieces that will fit into a contemporary or traditional home. Endless searching through mountains of artefacts to find that one special piece is what I love and drives my business. It’s often a case of I never know what I’m searching for until I’ve found it! Peeling paint, weathered wood, mellow stone and faded textiles in fact anything with a natural feel and texture gets a space. The satisfaction of helping my customers add that special finish to their home is the ultimate pleasure.

Along the way I’m fortunate enough to meet a whole host of great characters, talented makers and lovely customers. If you’re looking for inspiration or need advice please do get in touch as I’m always happy to help.