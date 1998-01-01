Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cotswold Trading
Furniture & Accessories in Broadway
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Products, Cotswold Trading Cotswold Trading
    Products, Cotswold Trading Cotswold Trading
    Products, Cotswold Trading Cotswold Trading
    +10
    Products

    Cotswold Trading is a gift and housewares destination store, where you can buy something for everyone and loads for yourself.

    Our staff are friendly and knowledgeable, our merchandise is 'musthaveable' and we're located in the Cotswolds, one of the most scenic parts of the country. 

    Our story  Cotswold Trading store in Broadway

    It all started in 1992 with a tiny shop in Broadway in Worcestershire.......  

    In the early years after opening the store, we offered a select range of gifts and housewares from our compact premises. 

    Then in 1998 the business and site underwent a metamorphosis with the addition of a fabulous new vaulted extension and lots of warehouse space to support the business. Our merchandise took on a more contemporary edge and Cotswold Trading reopened for business that summer. 

    Several years on, and the store now offers a one-stop destination for both gift and household must-have, attracting locals and visitors alike.  

    Service areas
    Worcester and Broadway
    Address
    36 High Street
    WR12 7DT Broadway
    United Kingdom
    +44-1386853331 www.cotswoldtrading.com
      Add SEO element