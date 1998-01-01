Cotswold Trading is a gift and housewares destination store, where you can buy something for everyone and loads for yourself.

Our staff are friendly and knowledgeable, our merchandise is 'musthaveable' and we're located in the Cotswolds, one of the most scenic parts of the country.

Our story Cotswold Trading store in Broadway

It all started in 1992 with a tiny shop in Broadway in Worcestershire.......

In the early years after opening the store, we offered a select range of gifts and housewares from our compact premises.

Then in 1998 the business and site underwent a metamorphosis with the addition of a fabulous new vaulted extension and lots of warehouse space to support the business. Our merchandise took on a more contemporary edge and Cotswold Trading reopened for business that summer.

Several years on, and the store now offers a one-stop destination for both gift and household must-have, attracting locals and visitors alike.