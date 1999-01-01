Joseph Walsh (born in 1979) founded his studio and workshop in 1999 in Co. Cork, Ireland. He is a self-taught designer maker, realising one of a kind and limited edition pieces.

Walsh’s creative approach reflects his appreciation of nature and also his desire to engage the user with visual and tactile forms.

The understanding and sympathetic use of the material; the intimate relationship between the process of finding forms and creating structures; the continuity and resolve from the concept to the making process, define Joseph's studio and work today. He seeks inspiration in nature, in the patterns of growth and evolution - this has influenced his approach to design and process allowing the pieces to evolve and reveal themselves. Walsh's workshop - employing team of Master Makers, Design Technicians and their assistants, engineering, resolving and crafting the work – challenges and disrupts existing practice in achieving the ambitious pieces realised.

Joseph Walsh's work can be found in many significant international Museum and Private Collections and is regularly exhibited at the major art and design fairs.